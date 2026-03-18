Meta's Manus can now access your local files, apps
Meta's Manus just launched the My Computer app for Mac and Windows.
This AI agent can now access your local files, apps, and even use idle GPUs, basically letting AI do more than ever right on your device.
It connects with tools you already use (Gmail, Google Calendar)
Manus Desktop's AI breaks big tasks into smaller steps and handles them itself, like building Mac apps from scratch, training machine learning models on your GPU, or sending files straight from your phone.
It connects with tools you already use (Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, Slack) and even custom APIs.
It's built for bigger workflows too
Manus has a free tier that provides 300 daily credits; paid plans start at $20/month.
Unlike ChatGPT, which mostly gives advice or instructions, this one delivers real results: think ready-to-use Excel tables or working prototypes.
It's built for bigger workflows too, going head-to-head with OpenClaw's local agents by bringing cloud-level power to your own computer.