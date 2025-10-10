Meta's metaverse team to use AI to boost productivity Technology Oct 10, 2025

Meta is telling its Metaverse crew to supercharge their output—aiming for five times more productivity—by weaving AI into almost everything they do.

Vishal Shah, who heads the Metaverse division, says AI should become "an integral part" of their daily work, and Meta is hoping 80% of the team will be using AI tools by the end of the year.