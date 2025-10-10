Meta's metaverse team to use AI to boost productivity
Meta is telling its Metaverse crew to supercharge their output—aiming for five times more productivity—by weaving AI into almost everything they do.
Vishal Shah, who heads the Metaverse division, says AI should become "an integral part" of their daily work, and Meta is hoping 80% of the team will be using AI tools by the end of the year.
Shah's advice for the metaverse crew
This is a big shift for Meta, which used to be all-in on virtual reality.
Now, Shah is encouraging engineers, designers, and project managers to use AI for quicker prototyping and faster feedback, making their workflow way more efficient.
It's Meta's way of keeping the Metaverse project moving forward—and a sign of how AI is becoming essential everywhere.
AI and the future of work
Meta's move lines up with bigger trends: experts predict AI could boost global productivity by up to 3% by 2055, and nearly half of business leaders now see productivity gains as the main reason to use AI.
For anyone curious about where tech is headed, this is a glimpse into how AI is reshaping the future of work.