-
Micromax IN 1b gets slow-motion video feature via OTA updateLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 12:25 am
-
Micromax has started rolling out a new OTA update for the IN 1b model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings improvements to the camera, speaker and system performance. It also adds a slow-motion video recording feature for front and rear shooters.
Additionally, the firmware bumps up the Android security patch on the device to January 2021.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The incremental update is still based on Android 10 and is being rolled out in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new build, you can go to About phone > Software > Check update.
-
Design and display
Micromax IN 1b features a waterdrop notch display
-
Micromax IN 1b sports a waterdrop notch display with a thick bottom bezel. The back panel houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Blue, Green and Purple color options.
-
Information
The handset has a 13MP main camera
-
The Micromax IN 1b packs a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor along with an LED flash unit. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It is powered by a Helio G35 processor
-
The Micromax IN 1b is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.