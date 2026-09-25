Microsoft ditches 'Copilot+ PCs' branding for new devices
What's the story
Microsoft is no longer using the "Copilot+ PCs" branding, a move that comes just two and a half years after its introduction, according to Windows Central's Zac Bowden. Despite new devices like the 12-inch Microsoft Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop meeting the technical requirements for this category, Microsoft is no longer using the term to describe them.
Official statement
Both Microsoft and Qualcomm agree with the news
Brett Ostrom, Corporate Vice President of Surface at Microsoft, confirmed the end of the "Copilot+ PCs" branding.
He told Windows Central that "These are not called Copilot+ PCs."
Qualcomm's Senior Vice President of Compute and Gaming Kedar Kondap also seemed to agree with this decision.
He said computers providing similar experiences would "probably" not use that branding anymore either.
Market evolution
Why did Microsoft stop using this branding?
Back in 2024, tech experts predicted that nearly every PC would soon have the basic levels of AI hardware that "Copilot+ PCs" were supposed to represent.
The brand's flagship feature, Microsoft's Recall feature, wasn't well received by users.
Microsoft also faced criticism for constantly pushing AI upsells on Windows users and introducing a dedicated Copilot keyboard key that could finally be remapped.
Strategic shift
What's next for the company's AI push?
Microsoft's flagship hardware is now set to feature NVIDIA chips, marking a major shift in its strategy.
The company is expected to unveil a new brand for personal AI in Windows at an event on October 7.
The event will be a "conversation on how local AI will shape the next chapter of the PC."