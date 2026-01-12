Next Article
Microsoft Copilot just made online shopping way easier
Technology
Microsoft's Copilot now lets you shop right inside the chat—no more bouncing between websites.
With the new Copilot Checkout, US users can browse, compare, and buy products directly in the chat window, thanks to partnerships with PayPal, Shopify, and Stripe.
It's all about making online shopping smoother and less of a hassle.
Sellers get smarter tools too
For sellers, Microsoft rolled out Brand Agents so Shopify merchants can have AI assistants on their sites that answer questions in their brand's voice.
Plus, Copilot Studio now has new features to help manage product info automatically and make running physical stores a bit simpler.
All these updates are designed to save time on routine tasks and help both shoppers and sellers focus on what matters most.