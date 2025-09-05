Microsoft Copilot outpaces Gemini in user growth
Microsoft Copilot just pulled off a huge leap, growing its user base by 175% between March and June 2025—outpacing both ChatGPT and Google Gemini, says Comscore.
ChatGPT still leads overall with the most users, but Copilot isn't far behind, hitting 23.1 million desktop and 8.8 million mobile users.
Mobile vs desktop usage
Google Gemini also saw strong gains, jumping 68% to reach 14.2 million mobile users during the same period.
Most people tend to stick with one AI tool—over 85% of mobile users are loyal to their platform.
Smriti Sharma from Comscore notes, "Copilot's mobile growth comes mainly from Microsoft's ecosystem integration and productivity use cases."
And while desktop AI use dropped by 11%, more people are turning to mobile for their daily AI fix, showing how these tools are becoming part of everyday life.