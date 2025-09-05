Microsoft Copilot outpaces Gemini in user growth

Mobile vs desktop usage

Google Gemini also saw strong gains, jumping 68% to reach 14.2 million mobile users during the same period.

Most people tend to stick with one AI tool—over 85% of mobile users are loyal to their platform.

Smriti Sharma from Comscore notes, "Copilot's mobile growth comes mainly from Microsoft's ecosystem integration and productivity use cases."

And while desktop AI use dropped by 11%, more people are turning to mobile for their daily AI fix, showing how these tools are becoming part of everyday life.