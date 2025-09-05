Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office in Europe
Microsoft is splitting its Teams chat app from Office 365 and Microsoft 365 in Europe, after pressure from the EU over antitrust concerns.
This move comes after Slack (now part of Salesforce) complained back in 2019 that bundling Teams with Office was unfair to competitors.
By agreeing to unbundle, Microsoft avoids a hefty fine and aims to keep regulators happy.
Implications of the EU's decision
For anyone using Office tools or following tech news, this is a big shift.
The EU liked Microsoft's offer because most customers and rivals didn't object during testing.
Now, Office will be cheaper without Teams, it'll work better with other apps.
These changes show how the EU is pushing for fairer digital markets by making tech giants play nice instead of just handing out fines.