Microsoft cuts Xbox Game Pass prices, new 'CoD' games excluded

Microsoft has announced a price cut for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The move comes as part of a major strategy shift under the leadership of Asha Sharma, the new head of Microsoft's gaming division. Starting today, the price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be reduced from $29.99 to $22.99 per month in the US.

Price adjustment PC Game Pass also sees price reduction Along with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the PC version of the subscription service has also witnessed a price cut. The monthly fee for PC Game Pass has been reduced from $16.49 to $13.99 in the US. This is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to make its gaming services more affordable and accessible to players worldwide.

Game access New 'Call of Duty' games will no longer be included In a major shift, Microsoft has announced that new 'Call of Duty' games will no longer be included in the Game Pass service at launch. The company said these titles would be added to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass during the following holiday season, about a year after their initial release. However, existing 'Call of Duty' titles already available on the platform will continue to remain accessible for players.

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