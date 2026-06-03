Microsoft debuts MAI-Thinking-1 and in house AI models at Build
At the Build conference in San Francisco, Microsoft revealed new AI models built completely in-house, including MAI-Thinking-1, which tackles questions step by step for smarter answers.
The company made it clear these models aren't just copies of what's already out there; they're designed from scratch as part of Microsoft's push to stand more on its own in the AI world.
Microsoft reveals AI tools and hardware
Alongside MAI-Thinking-1, Microsoft showed off tools for image generation, audio transcription, coding, and even a new assistant called Scout that can help schedule meetings or draft emails.
They also unveiled hardware like the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box (for offline AI work) and prototypes of Android devices with facial recognition and voice features, hinting at a future where AI blends seamlessly into everyday life.