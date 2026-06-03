Microsoft debuts MAI-Thinking-1 and in house AI models at Build Technology Jun 03, 2026

At the Build conference in San Francisco, Microsoft revealed new AI models built completely in-house, including MAI-Thinking-1, which tackles questions step by step for smarter answers.

The company made it clear these models aren't just copies of what's already out there; they're designed from scratch as part of Microsoft's push to stand more on its own in the AI world.