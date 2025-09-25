Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lands on PS5 this December

The popular gaming franchise, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, is set to make its debut on PlayStation 5 (PS5) this December. The announcement was made by Sony during its recent State of Play event. The game will be available on the platform starting December 8, and pre-orders are already open.

Enhanced experience The game will utilize DualSense controller's unique features The PS5 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will make full use of the console's unique features. This includes support for adaptive triggers on Sony's DualSense controller, and even voice communications from air traffic control towers through the controller speaker. "Gyro controls, lightbar support, and a customizable touchpad further enhance the immersion during flight," said Asobo Studio, the game's developer.

Future updates PSVR 2 support is also in the works Asobo Studio is also working on PSVR 2 support for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. This will let players enjoy the entire game through their headset and Sense controllers with a free update coming in 2026. The studio is currently conducting a beta test for the game on PS5, allowing early access to those who sign up, selecting PS5 as their preferred platform.

Game evolution The game was released for Xbox and PC in 2024 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was first released on Xbox and PC in November 2024. The game introduced new features like hot air balloon rides, aerial firefighting, commercial flights, air ambulances, and aerial advertising. The PS5 version will also continue to receive free world updates and sim updates after its launch.