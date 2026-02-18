Microsoft hits its 2025 renewable energy target

Even as Microsoft ramps up new AI data centers worldwide, they're promising to stick with 100% renewables. There's a massive $50 billion investment planned for Global South countries by 2030, plus a landmark 10.5 GW framework agreement with Brookfield and even some nuclear partnerships to help them reach carbon negativity by 2030.

Microsoft is set to build a new data center in Ireland

With Ireland lifting restrictions on new data centers, Microsoft is set to press ahead with a stalled proposal for a data center campus outside Dublin—provided it meets a policy requiring new data centers to source at least 80% of annual demand from additional renewable power.

It's another step toward making tech growth more sustainable, especially as demand for cloud and AI keeps rising.