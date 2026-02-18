Microsoft hits its 2025 renewable energy target
Microsoft has officially matched all of its electricity use with renewable energy, meeting its 2025 target.
They locked in deals for 40 gigawatts of clean power across 26 countries—enough to power millions of homes—with about half already up and running, and the rest coming soon.
Microsoft is doubling down on its commitment to clean energy
Even as Microsoft ramps up new AI data centers worldwide, they're promising to stick with 100% renewables.
There's a massive $50 billion investment planned for Global South countries by 2030, plus a landmark 10.5 GW framework agreement with Brookfield and even some nuclear partnerships to help them reach carbon negativity by 2030.
Microsoft is set to build a new data center in Ireland
With Ireland lifting restrictions on new data centers, Microsoft is set to press ahead with a stalled proposal for a data center campus outside Dublin—provided it meets a policy requiring new data centers to source at least 80% of annual demand from additional renewable power.
It's another step toward making tech growth more sustainable, especially as demand for cloud and AI keeps rising.