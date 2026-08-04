Microsoft is bringing Xbox 360 games to PC
What's the story
Microsoft is expanding its gaming ecosystem by bringing Xbox 360 games to PC. The plan will also see these classic titles playable on the next-gen Project Helix console, Xbox PCs, and handheld devices. The details were revealed in a leaked document, according to The Verge. This expansion comes after Microsoft's earlier announcement of bringing original Xbox games to PC.
Digital transition
Microsoft's strategy for a disc-free future
The introduction of Xbox 360 games on PC is part of Microsoft's larger strategy to create a more comprehensive Xbox library that can be accessed across devices, much like Steam.
The move also paves the way for a future where consoles could do away with disk drives altogether.
Sony has already declared game disks obsolete, and Microsoft may follow suit.
Developer autonomy
Backward compatibility and pricing control for developers
The new feature will give developers the option to make their Xbox 360 games backward compatible. They will also have control over the game's price and its availability on Game Pass.
The rollout is expected to be gradual between 2027 and 2028 across next-gen devices.
Meanwhile, original Xbox games are set for a full launch on PC in October 2026.
License portability
Disc-to-digital game swap system
The leaked document also details a system that lets players get a digital version of a game they already own on physical disk.
If an Xbox One or Series game on disk is inserted into an Xbox One or Series X console with a disk drive, the player will be given a digital license tied to "that disk and the player's account."
This license stays with the player across Xbox devices but transfers if the disk changes hands.