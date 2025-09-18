Microsoft is building a supercomputer in the UK

The facility will use NVIDIA GPUs and thousands of devices

This isn't your average server farm—the supercomputer will use over 23,000 NVIDIA GPUs and thousands of devices, making it one of the most powerful setups out there.

It's designed to train advanced AI models like ChatGPT and support real-time services across fields like healthcare and defense.

Microsoft teamed up with Nscale and NVIDIA for this project, which starts with 50 MW of power (and could almost double), beating even some of today's fastest supercomputers.