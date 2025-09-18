VR driving lessons could help autistic people

Research team and participants' views

Led by Dr. Tom Arthur, the project supports folks like Sophy Tyler, who feel anxious about driving even after getting their license.

Professor Mark Brosnan points out that sensory overload and nerves can be big roadblocks for autistic learners.

With these VR lessons, users can practice at their own pace—making mistakes safely, without real-world pressure.

As participant Maisie Hughes puts it, this approach lets you "learn at your own pace," making the whole process more supportive and accessible.