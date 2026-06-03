Microsoft launches ASSERT open source tool creating scored AI tests Technology Jun 03, 2026

Microsoft just dropped ASSERT, a new open-source tool that helps developers check if their AI systems are actually behaving the way they're supposed to.

It takes simple descriptions, like "a document research AI agent shouldn't send emails to people outside the company" or "limit confidential information to C-level executives," and turns them into scored tests, making it easier to spot any issues before things go live.