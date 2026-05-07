Microsoft may drop its renewable energy target due to AI

Microsoft is considering postponing or even scrapping its ambitious 2030 target of matching 100% of its hourly energy consumption with renewable energy purchases, according to Bloomberg. The move comes as the tech giant's rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is straining its ability to meet this commitment. The discussions are still ongoing, and no final decision has been made yet.

Infrastructure costs AI infrastructure expansion challenges climate commitments The costly and energy-intensive development of data centers is affecting the feasibility of Microsoft's climate commitments. These targets were set before the AI era and are among the most ambitious in the industry. Like other tech giants such as Amazon and Alphabet, Microsoft is investing heavily in building AI infrastructure to power services like its Copilot assistant and Azure cloud service.

Energy needs New data centers demand gigawatt capacity The new data centers being built by tech companies are expected to have several gigawatts of capacity. To put this into perspective, a single gigawatt can power around 750,000 US homes. The race to power these facilities has led to a series of deals, including those for nuclear energy and increased reliance on natural gas.

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