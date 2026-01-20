Microsoft rushes out emergency patch for Windows 11 shutdown bug

The buggy update didn't just mess with shutdowns; it also broke Remote Desktop logins on both Windows 10 and 11, leaving users stuck in endless credential loops. To make things worse, Outlook Classic kept crashing too.

What's fixed—and what's not?

On January 17, Microsoft released a special patch (KB5077797) that should sort out the shutdown and Remote Desktop headaches—no data loss involved. But heads up: the Outlook issue is still hanging around.

If you're running affected versions, grab the patch via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog.

If your device isn't acting up, you can skip this one.