What caused the Azure outage? Microsoft reveals
Microsoft outage exposes fragility of internet reliant on few tech giants

By Akash Pandey
Oct 30, 2025
09:40 am
What's the story

Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, along with its popular 365 services, Xbox, and Minecraft, experienced a major outage on Wednesday. The disruption was caused by "an inadvertent configuration change," according to the tech giant. This incident is the second major cloud provider failure in under two weeks and highlights the vulnerability of an internet largely dependent on infrastructure managed by a few tech giants.

Service impact

Issues traced back to Azure's Front Door

The problems with Microsoft's services were traced back to Azure's Front Door content delivery network. The outage came just hours before Microsoft's earnings announcement, leaving its website and investor relations page inaccessible. Even the Azure status page, where Microsoft usually updates users on service health, was experiencing intermittent issues during this period.

Recovery efforts

Microsoft rolls back recent versions to address outage

In response to the outage, Microsoft launched a process of sequentially rolling back recent versions of its environment. The goal was to identify the "last known good" configuration that could restore services. The company later announced that it had found and deployed this stable configuration, stating, "Customers may begin to see initial signs of recovery."

The issue has now been mitigated

Cloud failures

Azure outage follows AWS disruption

The timing of the Azure outage is particularly notable as it comes just nine days after a major disruption at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The previous incident affected websites and services globally, including popular apps like Snapchat and Reddit. Despite their standardization and improvement of baseline security for customers, these hyperscalers can become single points of failure for critical digital services during such outages.

Sector impact

Outage impacts airlines and airports

The Azure outage has affected several sectors, including Alaska Airlines and Britain's Heathrow Airport. The former reported a disruption to its key systems due to the Azure issue, while the latter's website was down earlier in the day but has since been restored. Vodafone was also affected by this incident.