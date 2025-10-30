Next Article
Instagram lets you pick topics for your Reels feed
Technology
Instagram is testing a new feature that lets you choose topics you actually care about for your Reels feed—think Bad Bunny, vintage Patek, Japanese artisan menswear, and stand-up comics.
Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, says this gives users "more control over their Instagram algorithm."
For now, it's only available to a small group in the US but will later be expanded to the Explore section.
You can see which Reels your friends are liking, reposting
You'll be able to pick from trending topics like Bad Bunny or Japanese artisan menswear to shape what pops up as you scroll.
Plus, Instagram has launched features so you can see which Reels your friends are liking and reposting—making the app a bit more interactive and personal.
Meta's even considering similar options for Threads down the line.