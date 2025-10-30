Instagram lets you pick topics for your Reels feed Technology Oct 30, 2025

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets you choose topics you actually care about for your Reels feed—think Bad Bunny, vintage Patek, Japanese artisan menswear, and stand-up comics.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram's head, says this gives users "more control over their Instagram algorithm."

For now, it's only available to a small group in the US but will later be expanded to the Explore section.