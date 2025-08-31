Microsoft denies its Windows updates caused SSDs to crash

Recent reports have suggested that certain Windows 11 updates (KB5063878 and KB5062660) are causing some SSDs with Phison controllers to fail. These claims were widely reported by tech influencers on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, who blamed Microsoft for the alleged data corruption. However, both Microsoft and Phison have denied these allegations after conducting their own investigations into the matter.

Investigation results Phison conducted over 2,200 test cycles Phison, a company that makes SSD controllers, was first alerted about the alleged problem on August 18. The company launched an investigation and conducted over 2,200 test cycles over more than 4,500 hours. On August 27, it issued a statement saying it could not replicate the reported issue and no partners or customers had reported their drives being affected by this problem at that time.

No link found Microsoft releases findings Just days after Phison's statement, Microsoft released its own findings. "After thorough investigation, Microsoft has found no connection between the August 2025 Windows security update and the types of hard drive failures reported on social media," the company said. This further debunks the claims that these specific Windows updates are responsible for SSD failures.