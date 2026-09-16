Microsoft to host Windows and Surface event on October 7
What's the story
Microsoft has announced an upcoming event in San Francisco on October 7. The tech giant will be discussing the future of Windows and Surface devices at this gathering. The company has described the event as a "conversation on how local AI will shape the next chapter of the PC." This will be Microsoft's first major Windows event in over two years, with its last one held in May 2024.
Attendees
Who will be attending the event
The upcoming event will be graced by some of the biggest names in tech. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Windows and Surface chief Pavan Davuluri will be present.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will also attend, hinting that RTX Spark PCs could take center stage at this event.
This could mean more information about Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra pricing and availability is on the way.
Expectations
What to expect from the event
Along with hardware, Microsoft is also expected to focus on software at the event.
The company has been working on improving the quality of Windows and it is likely to share details about these improvements and future plans.
However, a surprise announcement of Windows 12 isn't expected at this time.
This would be in line with Microsoft's previous major Windows events where new software was also showcased.