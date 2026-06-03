Microsoft unveils 7 AI models at Build conference, MAI-Thinking-1 35B

Microsoft AI models stress compliance, independence

These new models are designed with enterprise compliance in mind, making them safer for companies worried about legal issues.

MAI-Image-1 was trained without distillation, which helps avoid copyright risks.

Other standouts include MAI-Image-2.5 (now ranked third on the Arena. AI text-to-image model scoreboard) and MAI-Transcribe-1.5, which is being called best-in-class for transcription.

This launch marks Microsoft's shift from relying on OpenAI to building its own powerful AI tools under its humanist superintelligence vision.