Microsoft unveils 7 AI models at Build conference, MAI-Thinking-1 35B
Microsoft just unveiled seven fresh AI models at its Build conference on June 2, 2026.
The big highlight is MAI-Thinking-1, a reasoning model with 35 billion parameters. It nailed a 97% score for problem-solving and scored 53% in complex coding tasks.
While it beat Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 in coding, it still trails OpenAI's GPT-5.4.
Microsoft AI models stress compliance, independence
These new models are designed with enterprise compliance in mind, making them safer for companies worried about legal issues.
MAI-Image-1 was trained without distillation, which helps avoid copyright risks.
Other standouts include MAI-Image-2.5 (now ranked third on the Arena. AI text-to-image model scoreboard) and MAI-Transcribe-1.5, which is being called best-in-class for transcription.
This launch marks Microsoft's shift from relying on OpenAI to building its own powerful AI tools under its humanist superintelligence vision.