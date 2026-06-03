Microsoft unveils MAI-Image 2.5 for text-to-image and photo editing

MAI-Image 2.5 seconds editing 3rd text-to-image

MAI-Image 2.5 ranks second for image editing and third for text-to-image generation on Arena's leaderboards, ahead of models like GPT-Image-1.5 and Nano Banana Pro 2K.

You get advanced tools that keep faces consistent across edits and make changes look super natural—no weird glitches or awkward results.

If you want to try it out, it starts at $5 per million text input tokens on Azure AI Foundry and is also available on OpenRouter.