Microsoft unveils MAI-Image 2.5 for text-to-image and photo editing
Microsoft just dropped MAI-Image 2.5, its latest AI for turning text into images and editing photos: think swapping backgrounds, fixing blur, or removing distractions with a few clicks.
It's designed to go head-to-head with Google's Gemini Nano Banana Pro, and Microsoft says it actually beats out rivals in image quality and editing precision.
MAI-Image 2.5 seconds editing 3rd text-to-image
MAI-Image 2.5 ranks second for image editing and third for text-to-image generation on Arena's leaderboards, ahead of models like GPT-Image-1.5 and Nano Banana Pro 2K.
You get advanced tools that keep faces consistent across edits and make changes look super natural—no weird glitches or awkward results.
If you want to try it out, it starts at $5 per million text input tokens on Azure AI Foundry and is also available on OpenRouter.