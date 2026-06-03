Microsoft unveils Scout to automate emails calendars and meetings
Technology
Microsoft just revealed Scout, an AI assistant built to handle the boring stuff at work (think emails, calendars, and meetings) all on its own.
Announced at Build 2026, Scout isn't just another chatbot; it can actually draft replies and manage tasks for you without needing constant direction.
Scout aims to free time
Scout aims to free up your schedule by protecting personal time (like keeping family dinners interruption-free), tracking email commitments, nudging you about pending tasks, and suggesting follow-ups.
But heads up: early tests show it's not perfect (some emails come out weirdly formatted), so a bit of human double-checking is still needed.