Microsoft unveils Surface RTX Spark dev box at Build
Technology
Microsoft just showed off some impressive new AI tech at its Build conference in San Francisco.
The big reveal was the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a super powerful PC with an NVIDIA chip that can handle massive AI models.
CEO Satya Nadella called it a "dream machine," and it's clearly built for serious innovation.
Microsoft unveils multiple AI initiatives
Alongside the Dev Box, Microsoft introduced Project Solara with AI prototypes that connect to the cloud.
They're also backing OpenClaw, an open-source platform that lets multiple AI agents work safely on Windows devices.
Plus, there's a new Copilot feature called Scout to help manage emails and decisions, and a partnership with Mayo Clinic to make healthcare diagnostics faster and smarter using advanced AI.