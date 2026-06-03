Microsoft unveils Windows AI upgrades as President Trump seeks access

Microsoft adds on-device AI, 35B model

The highlights: Windows devices can now run AI models directly on your laptop; there are new cross-platform tools, and custom processors for better speed without breaking the bank.

Microsoft also showed off Project Solara (an adaptable AI platform for all kinds of devices) and a powerful 35-billion-parameter AI model that rivals Google and OpenAI.

Plus, they launched M-Dash, an automated cybersecurity tool built with Anthropic.

CEO Satya Nadella says the goal is clear: "We want Windows to be a fantastic place to run and scale AI agents, and we're building everything that developers need to make AI work for frontier firms. This includes fully autonomous agents... they work where people work. We're excited to be doing all of this, as well as a new platform for the AI era that goes beyond just one form factor,"