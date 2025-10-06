Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025: What to do
Heads up: Microsoft will stop all free security and feature updates for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.
Your laptop won't suddenly break, but it'll be more open to viruses and compatibility headaches.
Microsoft Defender updates are not guaranteed beyond the end of Windows 10 support, so relying on it as a full safety net is not advisable.
Upgrade to Windows 11 or grab a new PC
If your device can handle it, you can upgrade to Windows 11—or grab a new PC.
Not ready yet? There's an Extended Security Updates (ESU) plan for about $30 (₹2,550), which keeps critical security fixes coming until October 13, 2026.
Get ESU year for free by trading in Microsoft Rewards points
You can actually get that ESU year for free by trading in 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points—just by searching with Bing or playing Xbox games with your account.
Or, back up your stuff using the Windows Backup cloud app and get enrolled automatically.