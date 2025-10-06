Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025: What to do Technology Oct 06, 2025

Heads up: Microsoft will stop all free security and feature updates for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

Your laptop won't suddenly break, but it'll be more open to viruses and compatibility headaches.

Microsoft Defender updates are not guaranteed beyond the end of Windows 10 support, so relying on it as a full safety net is not advisable.