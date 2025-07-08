Next Article
Microsoft's Edge browser enhances loading speed
Microsoft just made Edge a lot snappier—websites now start showing up in under 300 milliseconds, thanks to an upgrade using the First Contentful Paint (FCP) metric.
That means you'll see text and images pop up almost instantly when you visit a page.
Edge still trails behind Chrome in popularity
Edge still trails behind Chrome in popularity, but Microsoft isn't slowing down.
They've already boosted responsiveness by 40% for things like downloads and private tabs, and more upgrades are coming—including improvements to Print Preview and Extensions.
All these tweaks are part of Microsoft's push to make Edge feel quicker and more user-friendly, especially with new competition popping up.