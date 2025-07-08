Samsung smartwatches experience significant Q1 2025 decline Technology Jul 08, 2025

Samsung's smartwatch sales dropped 18% in the first quarter of 2025, shrinking its global market share to just 7%.

This slide pushed Samsung down to fourth place worldwide, behind Apple (20%), Huawei (16%), and Xiaomi (10%).

Even Apple saw a dip, with its own shipments falling 9%, though the overall market only slipped by 2%.