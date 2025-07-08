Samsung smartwatches experience significant Q1 2025 decline
Samsung's smartwatch sales dropped 18% in the first quarter of 2025, shrinking its global market share to just 7%.
This slide pushed Samsung down to fourth place worldwide, behind Apple (20%), Huawei (16%), and Xiaomi (10%).
Even Apple saw a dip, with its own shipments falling 9%, though the overall market only slipped by 2%.
Huawei and Xiaomi dominated the market
Huawei and Xiaomi had a standout quarter, boosting their smartwatch shipments by 53%.
Their growth powered a big jump in China's smartwatch market (up 37%) and was especially noticeable in Latin America, where affordable options drove demand.
Meanwhile, Samsung struggled to keep up in premium markets like North America and Europe.
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 series
To bounce back, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Watch 8 series on July 9.
The new watches are expected to offer upgraded health tracking—think BioActive Sensors and maybe even non-invasive glucose monitoring.
Plus, Samsung is exploring AI-powered health coaching subscriptions as it looks to make its wearables more appealing.