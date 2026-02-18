Mihup, Qualcomm develop on-device voice AI for Indian BFSI sector
Mihup and Qualcomm have formed a partnership to develop, commercialize and showcase an on-device Voice AI solution for India's banking, finance, and insurance sector.
Announced at the AI Impact Summit 2026, the solution is designed to run on Qualcomm on-device AI platforms for high-volume workloads while supporting cloud-based scaling for more advanced processing.
The AI can work even in spotty internet conditions
The Voice AI can handle speech-to-text and real-time agent help right on your device, even if internet is spotty.
It supports more than 12 regional languages (including code-mixed speech), making it super accessible for users across the country.
This could reduce costs by up to 80%
Mihup says this could slash costs by up to 80% compared to cloud-based systems.
Qualcomm's Savi Soin said enterprises need secure, scalable AI to drive efficiency and financial inclusion.
Mihup CEO Tapan Barman added that cutting ongoing infrastructure costs is a big win for frontline teams.