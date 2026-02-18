Mihup, Qualcomm develop on-device voice AI for Indian BFSI sector Technology Feb 18, 2026

Mihup and Qualcomm have formed a partnership to develop, commercialize and showcase an on-device Voice AI solution for India's banking, finance, and insurance sector.

Announced at the AI Impact Summit 2026, the solution is designed to run on Qualcomm on-device AI platforms for high-volume workloads while supporting cloud-based scaling for more advanced processing.