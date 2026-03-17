Minors have now sued an AI company over CSAM Technology Mar 17, 2026

Elon Musk's AI company xAI is facing a class-action lawsuit after its Grok AI model was allegedly used to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Filed in California, the suit says Grok let users generate explicit images of minors by altering photos taken from social media and messages.

Some of these fake images were then shared on platforms like Discord and Telegram.

One teen found out their high school photos had been turned into nudes; another only learned about the edits from investigators after the perpetrator was arrested in December 2025.