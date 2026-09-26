Mission ShakthiSAT lets girls from 108 countries launch 12U CubeSat
Technology
Mission ShakthiSAT is shaking things up in space!
Led by Space Kidz India, this project brings together girls from 108 countries to build and launch their own satellite, a 12U CubeSat, on India's SSLV rocket.
Instead of just textbooks, these young women are actually getting hands-on with real spacecraft engineering.
International partnership backed by India's MEA
With partners like the Egyptian Space Agency and University of South Alabama, ShakthiSAT is all about international teamwork.
Supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs, the mission helps break down barriers in aerospace and gives young women a real shot at making their mark in space tech.