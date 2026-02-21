Mistral AI raises €1.7B to advance language models
Technology
Mistral AI just landed a massive €1.7 billion in Series C funding, with ASML leading the charge by investing €1.3 billion.
This puts Mistral's value at €11.7 billion and brings big names like NVIDIA, Andreessen Horowitz, and Lightspeed into the mix.
Mistral AI's mission: democratizing AI
Started by Arthur Mensch, Guillaume Lample, and Timothee Lacroix, Mistral AI builds open-source and proprietary language models—including their Le Chat chatbot used by developers, companies, and even governments.
Their focus? Making powerful AI that's decentralized and easy for different industries to customize.
Funding and future vision
Total raised so far: €2.79 billion
Big goal: Partnering with ASML to push forward both semiconductor tech and smarter AI solutions for real-world challenges