MIT engineers build non-toxic single-fuel propulsion for CubeSats using ASCENT
Technology
MIT engineers have built a new propulsion system for tiny CubeSats, letting them use just one non-toxic fuel for both fast moves and long, precise journeys in space.
This means no more juggling separate engines: just one simple setup using an ionic liquid called ASCENT.
MIT CubeSat propulsion passes 167-hour test
Tests showed the system runs smoothly for up to 167 hours straight without measurable degradation, and it's already lined up for NASA's Green Propulsion Dual Mode mission launching later this year.
With this tech, future CubeSats could track hurricanes in real time or even head out to Mars and the asteroid belt, all with one efficient fuel tank.