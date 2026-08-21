This Claude-powered AI device can move your hand

Human Operator integrates a head-mounted camera, voice commands, AI, and EMS hardware to turn spoken instructions into actual hand movements.

The system uses a point-of-view camera to capture the user's environment and processes voice commands with a vision-language model connected to Anthropic's Claude API.

Based on its understanding of the command and visual scene, it generates movement instructions sent to an Arduino-controlled relay system that activates a TENS/EMS device.