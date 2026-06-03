Mo Gawdat warns governments and big companies may misuse AI Technology Jun 03, 2026

Mo Gawdat, a former Google X executive, says the biggest threat from AI isn't the tech itself: it's how governments and big companies might misuse it.

He expects huge changes to jobs and entire industries in just a few years.

His advice for young people? Don't see AI as your rival—learn to work alongside it.

AI is going to be a part of your life, so you should learn how to work with it, he shares.