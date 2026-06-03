Mo Gawdat warns governments and big companies may misuse AI
Mo Gawdat, a former Google X executive, says the biggest threat from AI isn't the tech itself: it's how governments and big companies might misuse it.
He expects huge changes to jobs and entire industries in just a few years.
His advice for young people? Don't see AI as your rival—learn to work alongside it.
AI is going to be a part of your life, so you should learn how to work with it, he shares.
Mo Gawdat says AI risks unemployment
Gawdat predicts that by 2028, AI could take over many repetitive tasks in fields like finance, law, and media.
He warns that rushing into automation without proper checks could mean more unemployment and misinformation, and give too much power to a handful of companies.
He urges governments to help workers adapt and make sure the economic benefits of AI are distributed more broadly.
Still, he's hopeful about AI's potential in areas like healthcare and research if used wisely.