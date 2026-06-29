No using unapproved AI tools for official work: Modi government

Directive

Internal communication highlights measures

Internal communications accessed by Moneycontrol show that government offices have been directed to limit the use of unapproved external AI tools for processing official data. The directive also calls for a wider range of cyber security measures. It clearly states, "Restriction on use of unapproved external AI platforms/tools for processing or sharing official/confidential/sensitive data." However, it stops short of a complete ban on generative AI services in government work.