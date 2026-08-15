200-GW capacity, 5 reactors: Modi sets ambitious nuclear power target
What's the story
During his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ambitious target of achieving 200GW of nuclear power capacity. The announcement comes as part of India's broader push toward self-reliance in the nuclear energy sector. Modi emphasized that nuclear energy is a significant means of ensuring India's energy security.
Expansion plan
Five new nuclear reactors to be set up
Modi also announced plans to set up five new nuclear reactors as part of this ambitious target.
He highlighted the achievement of criticality by the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu this year, showcasing India's progress toward nuclear self-reliance.
The Prime Minister reiterated a target of achieving 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, first announced by the government in April 2025.
Energy transition
Nuclear energy to play bigger role in India's net-zero push
The Ministry of Power had said in April 2025 that nuclear energy, being non-fossil and stable, will play a bigger role in India's push toward net-zero emissions by 2070.
As of now, India has 25 nuclear reactors across seven sites with an installed capacity of 8,880MW contributing to about 3% of the country's electricity generation.
An additional eight reactors with a combined capacity of 6,600MW are under construction, while another 10 totaling 7,000MW are planned for future projects.
Regulatory changes
Government plans to amend Atomic Energy Act, 1962
The Ministry of Power also plans to amend the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.
These amendments are aimed at increasing participation from private and state sectors in nuclear power generation.
The government also plans to speed up land acquisition processes and regulatory approvals as part of this initiative.