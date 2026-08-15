200-GW capacity, 5 reactors: Modi sets ambitious nuclear power target

Modi also announced plans to set up five new nuclear reactors as part of this ambitious target.

He highlighted the achievement of criticality by the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu this year, showcasing India's progress toward nuclear self-reliance.

The Prime Minister reiterated a target of achieving 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, first announced by the government in April 2025.