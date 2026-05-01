Monash University links 1 extra bag of chips to dementia

Study ties UPFs to cognitive decline

Researchers tracked nearly 7,000 people aged 40 to 70 for seven years.

They found that just a 10% bump in UPF intake was linked to higher dementia risk and cognitive decline.

UPFs (think packaged snacks, chips, and foods loaded with additives) make up about half the average diet in the US and UK.

The takeaway? Even if you're on a good diet otherwise, cutting back on these foods might really help keep your mind sharp.