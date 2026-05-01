Monash University links 1 extra bag of chips to dementia
A new Monash University study suggests that eating just one extra bag of chips (about 150gm) or other ultra-processed foods (UPFs) a day could raise your risk of dementia and hurt your brainpower, even if you usually eat healthy.
These findings, published last week, highlight how even small increases in UPFs can have a real impact.
Study ties UPFs to cognitive decline
Researchers tracked nearly 7,000 people aged 40 to 70 for seven years.
They found that just a 10% bump in UPF intake was linked to higher dementia risk and cognitive decline.
UPFs (think packaged snacks, chips, and foods loaded with additives) make up about half the average diet in the US and UK.
The takeaway? Even if you're on a good diet otherwise, cutting back on these foods might really help keep your mind sharp.