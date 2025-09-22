Luxury penmaker Montblanc has ventured into making digital notepads

Product features

Device promises 'over 4,000' levels of pressure sensitivity

The Montblanc Digital Paper is housed in an aluminum shell and packs a 3,740mAh battery. The pen attaches magnetically to a leather side bar on the tablet and charges wirelessly. Despite the lack of detailed technical specifications, the device promises "over 4,000" levels of pressure sensitivity. Notably, it comes with interchangeable tips that replicate three different paper textures for a more authentic writing experience.