Luxury penmaker Montblanc has ventured into making digital notepads
What's the story
Luxury penmaker Montblanc has made its entry into the digital notepad market with a new product. The Montblanc Digital Paper writing tablet features a simple black-and-white e-ink display and a digital pen inspired by the company's Meisterstuck collection. Priced at $905 (around ₹80,000), the device lets you take notes, draw sketches, and even annotate EPUB or PDF books.
Product features
Device promises 'over 4,000' levels of pressure sensitivity
The Montblanc Digital Paper is housed in an aluminum shell and packs a 3,740mAh battery. The pen attaches magnetically to a leather side bar on the tablet and charges wirelessly. Despite the lack of detailed technical specifications, the device promises "over 4,000" levels of pressure sensitivity. Notably, it comes with interchangeable tips that replicate three different paper textures for a more authentic writing experience.
Market entry
Montblanc targeting consumers looking for a luxury experience
Montblanc has previously dabbled in digital writing with its Augmented Paper range and styluses for Samsung devices. However, the launch of the Digital Paper marks a major step into this new territory. While other brands like Remarkable offer more features (like color) at a lower price point ($629), Montblanc is clearly targeting consumers looking for a luxury e-ink experience.