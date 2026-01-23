Moon, Saturn, and Neptune to align on January 23
Heads up, skywatchers!
On January 23, 2026, the Moon, Saturn, and Neptune will line up in a rare "triple conjunction," forming a smiley face shape in the western sky just after sunset.
It's a cool chance to see these bodies hanging out together—something you definitely don't see every day.
How to catch the show
Look west about 30 to 90 minutes after sunset for the best view.
The Moon and Saturn are bright enough to spot with your eyes, but you'll need binoculars or a small telescope for faint Neptune.
This cosmic event is visible almost everywhere—especially if you're in places like the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, or South Africa.