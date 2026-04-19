Moon, Venus, Pleiades align in night sky: How to watch
What's the story
Tonight, a celestial event will take place as the Moon aligns with Venus and the Pleiades star cluster. The thin crescent Moon will be just 5% illuminated and sit near the bright planet Venus, also known as the "Evening Star." The Pleiades is a compact cluster of young stars that can be seen with the naked eye under good conditions.
Observation
Where and when to see the celestial event
The Moon will be just 11%-lit waxing crescent, appearing as a faint crescent. The viewing window is short, lasting less than an hour, before it dips below the horizon. This celestial alignment can be observed from most parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including India, US, Europe, and parts of Asia and Africa. Look toward the western horizon where this trio will appear low in the sky.
Viewing tips
How to spot the Moon, Venus and Pleiades
No specialized equipment is needed to view this celestial event. The crescent Moon and Venus will be clearly visible to the naked eye. Binoculars can help spot the Pleiades as a small and sparkling cluster. The Venus will shine brightly, acting as a guide while the thin crescent Moon will sit nearby, with the Pleiades appearing as a faint misty grouping of stars.