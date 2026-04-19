Moon, Venus, Pleiades align in night sky: How to watch

Observation

Where and when to see the celestial event

The Moon will be just 11%-lit waxing crescent, appearing as a faint crescent. The viewing window is short, lasting less than an hour, before it dips below the horizon. This celestial alignment can be observed from most parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including India, US, Europe, and parts of Asia and Africa. Look toward the western horizon where this trio will appear low in the sky.