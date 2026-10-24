Kimi K3.1-Pro AI model arrives with 1M token context window
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Moonshot AI has launched its latest model, the Kimi K3.1 Pro. The new addition is a 3-trillion-parameter open-weight AI model with an impressive 1-million-token context window. Along with this, the company also unveiled a high-speed version called the Kimi K3.1 Pro Highspeed for more responsive interactions.
Performance
New model can handle all types of coding work
The Kimi K3.1 Pro is an enhanced version of its predecessor, the Kimi K3.
It was built with significantly more computing resources during post-training, according to Moonshot AI.
The company claims that this new model can handle all types of coding work, from quick fixes in real codebases to full-project builds and even end-to-end delivery of complete financial workflows.
Availability
The model is available through the Kimi API
Moonshot AI has optimized its reinforcement learning (RL) framework, long-context processing, training efficiency, and infrastructure to boost the model's performance across hundreds of application areas.
The company claims that the Kimi K3.1 Pro matches the performance of top proprietary AI models on several benchmarks.
It is now available across the company's platforms including Kimi.ai, Kimi mobile apps, Kimi Work and Kimi Code, as well as through the Kimi API.
Speed boost
High-speed version is 2-3x faster
The high-speed version of the model, Kimi K3.1 Pro Highspeed, is 2-3 times faster than its predecessor.
This makes interactions and tasks much snappier for users.
The full access to the model's weights is expected to be released by November 4, giving users even more ways to leverage this advanced technology across Moonshot AI's applications.