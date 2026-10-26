Moonshot resets Kimi subscribers' quotas after K3.1 Pro launch issues
What's the story
Beijing-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Moonshot AI, has apologized for the rate limiting and unnecessary quota consumption issues that arose after the launch of its Kimi K3.1 Pro model. The company announced on its Kimi X account that it would be resetting the monthly quota of all subscribers by 25%, which is equivalent to one week's usage. For those with usage below this threshold, their quotas were reset to zero.
Technical adjustments
Moonshot AI is making technical adjustments to its system
Along with the quota reset, Moonshot AI is also making some technical adjustments to its system.
The company said it is tweaking parameters to minimize unnecessary subagent calls and output length.
These changes are aimed at streamlining task delegation among AI agents and reducing the total number of tokens generated in response to a prompt.
Capacity challenges
Geopolitical tensions affecting AI computing capacity
This isn't the first time Moonshot AI has faced computing capacity issues. The company had similar problems after the launch of K3.
Additionally, Chinese AI labs are also facing computing shortages due to US chip export controls.
These challenges highlight the ongoing struggles in the tech industry amid geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions.