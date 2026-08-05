Apple seeks to expand legal battle against OpenAI
What's the story
Apple has expanded its legal battle against OpenAI, claiming that more of its former employees may have been involved in the alleged theft of trade secrets. The tech giant is now seeking a preliminary injunction to stop OpenAI from developing any AI device or other products based on Apple's technology. The move comes as part of Apple's ongoing investigation into the matter.
Legal proceedings
Apple requests expedited discovery from OpenAI employees
In a recent court filing, Apple has requested expedited discovery from OpenAI employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, as well as their employer.
The company also wants documents from io, a device start-up co-founded by Apple's former lead designer Jony Ive.
The request comes after Apple's investigation revealed that at least 11 other ex-employees may be witnesses or involved in the case.
Expanded allegations
Allegations of misconduct extend to other ex-employees
The latest filing marks a major development in Apple's legal battle with OpenAI.
It indicates that the alleged misconduct may go beyond the former employees named in the original complaint.
For instance, Apple claims another ex-employee met Liu and Peng before her interview at OpenAI and discussed proprietary information about unannounced products.
Another allegedly took screenshots of confidential documents related to an unannounced product before an interview at OpenAI.
Post-lawsuit communication
Apple believes there are more witnesses involved in the case
Apple also claims that several former employees now working at OpenAI reached out to discuss returning Apple-issued work devices they had kept when leaving the company.
The tech giant is pushing for expedited discovery, believing there are others involved in the theft of its intellectual property.
This comes as its motion for a preliminary injunction remains pending.
Rebuttal
OpenAI denies allegations, calls them 'completely unnecessary'
Responding to Apple's latest move, OpenAI issued a blog post denying the allegations.
The AI model maker said Apple's request for a preliminary injunction is "both based on false information and completely unnecessary because we do not have, nor want, any of their trade secrets."
The company reiterated its focus on creating innovative products and technologies rather than stealing trade secrets from other companies.