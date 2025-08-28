Scientists unearth new kind of dinosaur with 3-foot spikes

Distinct features

Earliest known ankylosaur

The newly discovered dinosaur, which was about four meters long and had a turtle-like body, is the earliest known ankylosaur ever described. Unlike most of its relatives that evolved simpler clubs for defense, S. afer had a heavy bony collar tipped with blades around its neck. The spikes were at least 87cm long and other spikes also projected from the ribs as part of the skeleton itself.