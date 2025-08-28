Scientists unearth new kind of dinosaur with 3-foot spikes
What's the story
A unique dinosaur species, Spicomellus afer, has been discovered in the mountains of Morocco. The fossilized remains date back to the Middle Jurassic period, around 165 million years ago. The skeleton included ribs, vertebrae, parts of the pelvis and bony plates called osteoderms. What makes this find special is a collar of massive spikes fused to its ribs, confirming it as a new species.
Distinct features
Earliest known ankylosaur
The newly discovered dinosaur, which was about four meters long and had a turtle-like body, is the earliest known ankylosaur ever described. Unlike most of its relatives that evolved simpler clubs for defense, S. afer had a heavy bony collar tipped with blades around its neck. The spikes were at least 87cm long and other spikes also projected from the ribs as part of the skeleton itself.
Dual purpose
Evolutionary insights
Paleontologists believe that the spikes may have first evolved for attraction, much like a peacock's tail. However, evidence from its tail vertebrae suggests that S. afer could swing a mace-like structure, indicating its armor served both as display and defense. This dual purpose sheds light on how dinosaur armor evolved over millions of years.