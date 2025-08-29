Most satellites in orbit are too bright for astronomers: Study
A new 2025 study found that most satellites in orbit are way brighter than astronomers would like, making it harder to see stars and do space research.
Nearly all the satellites checked were above the brightness limit set by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), raising calls for real rules—not just suggestions—to keep our night skies clear.
BlueWalker 3 is the brightest satellite in orbit
AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 stands out, shining almost as bright as some of the biggest stars thanks to its huge antenna reflecting sunlight.
Its follow-up BlueBird satellites, launched in 2024, are just as visible to the naked eye and don't meet recommended dimness levels.
Starlink vs OneWeb
SpaceX's Starlink network—now with over 8,000 satellites—has tried to get dimmer but still doesn't meet IAU guidelines because of its low orbit.
On the other hand, OneWeb keeps its satellites higher up and within brightness limits.
The study says voluntary efforts aren't cutting it; stronger rules are needed if we want future generations to enjoy a starry sky.