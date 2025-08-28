Next Article
Xbox's new play history makes resuming games across devices easier
Xbox just rolled out a new play history feature that makes it super easy to pick up your games right where you left off, no matter if you're on your console, PC, or an Ally handheld.
Released for everyone on Thursday, August 28, 2025 (after a test run with Insiders), this update is all about keeping your gaming seamless across devices.
How to use the new feature
Now, cloud-playable titles—from old-school Xbox classics to the latest Series X|S hits—show up together in your recently played list.
Whether you own the game or access it through Game Pass, it's all tracked in one spot.
On consoles and the Xbox PC app, just head to the "Play history" tile or tab to see everything you've been playing and jump back in anytime.