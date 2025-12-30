Most-viewed AI slop YouTube channel makes $4.5M/year. It's from India

A new study by video-editing company Kapwing has revealed that the most-viewed "AI slop" channel on YouTube is based in India. The channel, called "Bandar Apna Dost," earns an estimated $4.25 million (₹37 crore) per year and has garnered over 2.07 billion views. The study surveyed 15,000 popular YouTube channels worldwide and found that 278 of them exclusively feature AI-generated content.

Channel description "Bandar Apna Dost" channel's unique content The "Bandar Apna Dost" channel offers a unique mix of fun, emotion, and ultra-realistic storytelling. It features short cinematic videos with a realistic monkey in hilarious, dramatic, and heart-touching human-style situations. At the time of writing this article, the channel had over 2.76 million subscribers and 619 videos to its credit.

Video trend AI slop videos: A growing trend on YouTube Kapwing started a new YouTube account to track the emergence of AI slop or brainrot videos in its first 500 videos. The study found that 21% (104) of these were AI-generated, while 33% (165) were brainrot. This shows that such content is becoming increasingly common on the platform.