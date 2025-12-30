Most-viewed AI slop YouTube channel makes $4.5M/year. It's from India
What's the story
A new study by video-editing company Kapwing has revealed that the most-viewed "AI slop" channel on YouTube is based in India. The channel, called "Bandar Apna Dost," earns an estimated $4.25 million (₹37 crore) per year and has garnered over 2.07 billion views. The study surveyed 15,000 popular YouTube channels worldwide and found that 278 of them exclusively feature AI-generated content.
Channel description
"Bandar Apna Dost" channel's unique content
The "Bandar Apna Dost" channel offers a unique mix of fun, emotion, and ultra-realistic storytelling. It features short cinematic videos with a realistic monkey in hilarious, dramatic, and heart-touching human-style situations. At the time of writing this article, the channel had over 2.76 million subscribers and 619 videos to its credit.
Video trend
AI slop videos: A growing trend on YouTube
Kapwing started a new YouTube account to track the emergence of AI slop or brainrot videos in its first 500 videos. The study found that 21% (104) of these were AI-generated, while 33% (165) were brainrot. This shows that such content is becoming increasingly common on the platform.
Viewer response
Public reaction to AI slop videos
The emergence of AI slop videos has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some have questioned why people would prefer making these kinds of videos over traditional jobs. Others have simply acknowledged the trend, with one person even saying "AI slop printing $4.25 million proves attention beats taste every single time."