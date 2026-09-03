Motorola bedazzles its Razr foldable with Swarovski crystals

The Swarovski Crystal Edition Razr 2026 will be available for purchase in the US starting September 10 at a price of $899.

It can be bought from motorola.com and Amazon. Verizon will also sell the device starting September 24.

The phone features a large 6.9-inch main screen, a cover display, and a 4,800mAh battery that can last up to 36 hours on a single charge.