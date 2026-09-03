Motorola bedazzles its Razr foldable with Swarovski crystals
What's the story
Motorola has introduced the Razr 2026 Swarovski Edition, bringing a luxury spin to its clamshell foldable. The phone features 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, adorning both the back panel and the top of the external display. Adding to the bespoke look, the hinge is embedded with a distinctive 32-facet Swarovski crystal. Finished in a new Pantone Meteorite color, a deep, rich black hue, the device creates a dramatic visual contrast against the sparkling crystals.
Availability details
Sale starts September 10
The Swarovski Crystal Edition Razr 2026 will be available for purchase in the US starting September 10 at a price of $899.
It can be bought from motorola.com and Amazon. Verizon will also sell the device starting September 24.
The phone features a large 6.9-inch main screen, a cover display, and a 4,800mAh battery that can last up to 36 hours on a single charge.